Namibia: Weather Office Warns of Heavy Storms, Flash Floods in Several Regions Across Country

The Namibia Meteorological Service, in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, has issued a warning of moderate to heavy thunderstorms expected to affect several regions from Friday afternoon, into the weekend and extending into next week.

According to the meteorological office spokesperson, Odillo Kgobetsi, the affected regions include the Kunene, Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Kavango West, Khomas, Omaheke, Hardap and //Kharas regions.

"This will come with localised flash floods in places with minor to significant impacts," he said on Thursday.

The public is urged to exercise caution, especially in flood-prone areas, and to take necessary precautions to protect lives and property.