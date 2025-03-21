Namibia: Lüderitz Mayor Calls for Vigilance During Rains

20 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Lüderitz mayor calls for vigilance during rains mayor Phil Balhao has urged residents to remain vigilant as the town receives a fair amount of rain since late Wednesday night.

As a result, flooding is expected to hit Lüderitz over the weekend.

Balhao says: "We are truly grateful for the blessings of rain that have touched our community. Thankfully, the precipitation has been light and moderate thus far, which has lessened the potential impact on our town."

Balhao says many houses are experiencing leaks, a common issue in the town's environment, leading to losses and damage to home contents, appliances and for some businesses.

In anticipation of the rains, he says the town took proactive measures by bringing in sand to support the community in the informal areas which are most prone to flooding.

"Additionally, we have been diligently checking our storm water systems to ensure they are functioning properly and addressing any issues within the available time frame. We will continue to monitor the situation closely," he says.

Balhao also expressed his concerns about the closure of a damaged bridge on the B1 road between Windhoek and Rehoboth, stating that "the real big concern is how will the goods be transported from Windhoek now that the bridge is gone near Rehoboth. This might be a big headache in the short term".

