Namibia: Bridge Collapse Near Windhoek Forces Closure of B1 Road

A bridge on the B1 road 30 kilometers south of Windhoek has been damaged by continuous heavy rainfall, resulting in the closure of the road until further notice.

The B1 road is a crucial route for residents of Rehoboth who commute to Windhoek for work. The closure has also affected travellers from other towns further south, with reports on social media indicating that an unknown number of cars and lorries are stuck in traffic heading towards the affected area.

The Roads Authority (RA) has engaged a contractor to construct a temporary bypass.

"Work on the bypass is set to begin today and is likely to be completed tomorrow," RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon said on Thursday.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution in affected areas.

Fillemon said the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation and will provide update

s as work progresses. - Nampa