Namibia: Public Witness Swearing-in of New Parliamentarians

20 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The parliament public gallery is fully packed as citizens are ready to witness the swearing-in of the lawmakers the public has elected from various parties.

The members of parliament (MPs) are taking their oaths as they take their seats in the 8th National Assembly for the next five years.

Once the swearing-in is completed on Thursday, they will move on to the next item, which is to elect a National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Among those gathered are family members of the incoming MPs who have been invited to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief justice Peter Shivute is presiding over the ceremony.

"We will be swearing you in, honourable members, and after that we will go to our next item, to elect the speaker of the National Assembly," says National Assembly acting secretary Oscar Muyatwa.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.