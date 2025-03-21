Namibia: Public Witness Swearing-in of New Parliamentarians

The parliament public gallery is fully packed as citizens are ready to witness the swearing-in of the lawmakers the public has elected from various parties.

The members of parliament (MPs) are taking their oaths as they take their seats in the 8th National Assembly for the next five years.

Once the swearing-in is completed on Thursday, they will move on to the next item, which is to elect a National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Among those gathered are family members of the incoming MPs who have been invited to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief justice Peter Shivute is presiding over the ceremony.

"We will be swearing you in, honourable members, and after that we will go to our next item, to elect the speaker of the National Assembly," says National Assembly acting secretary Oscar Muyatwa.