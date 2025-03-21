East Africa: Somalia Participates in the Eastern Africa Cultural Festival

Somalia is participating in the 2nd Eastern Africa Cultural, Arts, and Craft Festival held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event is being hosted by the Ethiopian government, with the participation of cultural ministers from Somalia, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Djibouti, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweys Jama, arrived in Addis Ababa today to take part in the international gathering.

The Somali delegation, led by Minister Aweys, is participating in various discussions aimed at highlighting the importance of culture, arts, and crafts in strengthening diplomatic relations and regional cooperation.

The event was officially opened by Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Temesgen Tiruneh, who encouraged participating countries to use culture as a tool for strengthening regional integration and collaboration.

Minister Daud Aweys Jama emphasized that the main objective of the festival is to utilize culture as a means to address the region's challenges and to foster social cohesion and diplomatic ties between Eastern African countries. Minister Aweys also highlighted that the festival brings together communities from the Eastern African region under the theme, "Arts and Culture as a Tool for Regional Integration."

This festival is a significant initiative that promotes cultural exchange and cooperation between Eastern African nations, with the potential to enhance business, cultural, and political ties within the region.