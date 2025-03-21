Rwanda, Uganda Military Commanders Assess Security Situation Along Common Border

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) on Thursday, March 20, convened their fourth proximity commanders' meeting in Mbarara, Uganda, to assess the current security situation, address challenges and gaps impacting border communities in order to ensure security along the border between Rwanda and Uganda.

Day one of the two countries' military commanders' session coincided with the arrival in Rwanda of the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Attending the three-day meeting were the RDF infantry divisions commanders and staff that deploy along the border between Rwanda and Uganda led by Brig Gen Pascal Muhizi, the fifth division commander and UPDF second infantry division commanders and staff led by Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi, the division commander.

The meeting was also attended by Rwanda Defence Attaché to Uganda Col Emmanuel Ruzindana.

According to an RDF statement, during the meeting, both delegations reviewed the progress made from the previous meeting recommendations in addressing illegal cross-border activities and other potential /contemporary security threats.

"They also discussed various strategies to enhance a favourable environment for both countries' border communities for cross-border collaboration while mitigating illegal cross-border activities," the statement reads.

Maj Gen Paul Muhanguzi expressed gratitude to both countries' Heads of State and the leadership of both armies for their guidance and commitment to maintain these meetings.

He said: "We are here to assess ourselves on the progress that has been made in creating a conducive environment for the prosperity of our border communities. We are happy that significant progress has been made since the initiation of this journey.

Proximity commanders regularly communicate, especially on security-related issues along our borders, and we appreciate this milestone achieved.

"I wish to continue to achieve the objective of our Commanders in Chief and Chiefs of Defence Forces. This kind of meeting is a building block to strengthen our brotherly relationship."

Muhizi who headed Rwanda's delegation, expressed gratitude for the hospitality accorded to his delegation and highlighted how the last three proximity commanders meetings provided fruitful results in addressing cross-border illegal activities and crimes.

Before the meeting officially commenced, both delegations paid a courtesy visit to Ntungamo District and were welcomed by Ntungamo and Rukiga Districts leaders including Ntungamo District Chairman Local Council, Samuel Mucunguzi who commended their joint security meetings, noting that both countries benefited from such efforts in addressing shared border challenges and enhancing the collaboration of both communities in terms of socio-economic activities among others.