Uganda: Education Ministry Officials Dismissed From PAC Over Disorganised Submissions

21 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

In a dramatic turn of events, officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports were dismissed from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament for appearing disorganized in their submissions.

The committee, chaired by Vice Chairperson Gorreth Namugga, was unimpressed with the Ministry's team, led by Permanent Secretary Dr. Kedrace Turyatemba, for failing to bring the necessary officers to respond to audit queries.

The queries in question related to the Project for Vocational Education phase 2, which is funded by a $14 million OPEC loan and $2.4 million in government counterpart funding.

However, the project manager's inability to explain why the government had spent over shs30 billion as counterpart funding, instead of the allocated shs10 billion, raised serious concerns.

Despite a 20-minute suspension to allow the project accountant to appear, the officials failed to provide satisfactory answers, prompting the committee to dismiss them.

"The Ministry officials have been given until next week to get organized with their accountability," Namugga stated.

The dismissal highlights the committee's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

As Namugga emphasized, "We cannot allow officials to appear before us without being properly prepared to answer our questions."

The Ministry of Education and Sports has been given a second chance to redeem itself, but the stakes are high. As the committee awaits their return, one thing is clear: accountability and transparency will be paramount.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.