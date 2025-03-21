Rwanda: A Balanced Approach to Proposed Vehicle Levy Is Needed

21 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

The proposed levy on vehicles for road maintenance has sparked considerable debate, with arguments both in favor and against the new taxation model.

While the bill aims to ensure sustainable infrastructure financing, concerns remain about its economic implications for vehicle owners.

At its core, the levy is designed to address a critical funding gap in the Road Maintenance Fund (RMF), which has become increasingly strained as Rwanda moves towards electric mobility.

Currently, fuel-powered vehicles contribute to road maintenance through a fixed charge per liter of fuel, but with the government's ambitious National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which seeks to transition to electric vehicles and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 38%, this model is becoming unsustainable.

The proposed changes introduce a percentage-based levy on fuel imports and an annual fee for all vehicles, including electric ones, ensuring that all road users contribute fairly.

The levy is a necessary step toward maintaining and expanding Rwanda's road network. With the rising number of vehicles, particularly electric ones that do not contribute to fuel levies, a new financing model is essential.

As State Minister for National Treasury Godfrey Kabera pointed out, shifting the cost burden to vehicle owners rather than the general public ensures fairness. Additionally, improved roads benefit everyone, reducing vehicle wear and tear, shortening travel times, and boosting economic productivity.

Obviously, there are concerns about the financial strain on vehicle owners. The proposed annual fees - ranging from Rwf50,000 for cars to Rwf150,000 for trailers - could disproportionately impact small businesses and low-income individuals who rely on vehicles for their livelihood.

There are also questions about whether these funds will be managed transparently and whether the levy will be periodically reviewed to reflect economic conditions.

Another point of contention is the exemption of government vehicles and diplomatic fleets. While such exemptions are common in many countries, some argue that all road users, including government institutions, should contribute to maintenance costs to set an example of shared responsibility.

Ultimately, the success of this policy will depend on its implementation. Transparency in fund allocation and a commitment to efficient road development will be key in securing public trust.

While the levy appears to be a pragmatic solution to an urgent infrastructure challenge, balancing economic fairness with sustainability will be crucial in ensuring its acceptance and effectiveness.

