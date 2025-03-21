Zimbabwe: DStv Gives Mzansi's Most Popular Podcasters Their Own TV Shows

DStv has rewarded South Africa's top-performing podcasters with their own TV shows.

Popular local channels Mzansi Wethu and Mzansi Magic are set to introduce new shows from April 10 at 5.30pm, based on podcasts with largest numbers of viewers. These include Podcast and Chill with Mac G, Against The Wall with Skeem GP, Awkward Dates with Lasizwe, Joseph Dary, People Need Comedy with Mpho Popps, Spreading Humours, Open Chats Podcast and Piano Pulse.

A source close to the situation suggests that DStv took a well-calculated move to rope in the internet's most popular broadcasters, because technology is continuously evolving and many DStv subscribers have already shifted their focus to podcasts.

"This move will convert podcasters' subscribers into DStv viewers -- and will work in both postcasters' and DStv's favour," said source.

DStv is dedicated to staying in sync with the fast-evolving viewing tastes of Mzansi's youth. This is just the start of an exciting journey as it continues to roll out fresh, innovative content.

"This is a revolution, a bold step into the future where linear television meets the gutsy, unfiltered world of digital storytelling," says Shirley Adonisi, director for M-Net's local entertainment channels.

"These creators have redefined entertainment and now we're welcoming them to shake up the traditional TV space and we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation."

The weekly line-up of new shows offers something for every viewer:

Mzansi Wethu (DStv 163)

Piano Pulse. Hosted by Munaka, Thakgi and Sfiso, it explores various aspects of Amapiano, including artist interviews, industry trends and cultural discussions. From Monday April 7 at 5.30pm.

PNC (People Need Comedy). Hosted by Mpho Popps, Tsitsi Chiumya and Farieda Metsileng, PNC offers hilarious takes on life, culture and personal stories, with comedy at the heart of every discussion. From Tuesday April 8 at 5.30pm.

Podcast and Chill. Hosted by Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho, Sol Phenduka and the "Ghost Lady", the show offers candid conversations on entertainment, pop culture and current events, often featuring celebrity interviews. From Wednesday April 9 at 5.30pm.

Skeem GP. It's all about unfiltered prison stories, resilience and survival, a journey towards rehabilitation, reintegration back into society, leadership and active citizenship. From Thursday April 10 at 5.30pm.

Open Chats. Delving into relationships, personal growth and societal issues and hosted by Mthokozisi Methula and Sino, Open Chats features engaging discussions with guest speakers, offering diverse perspectives on contemporary topics. From Friday April 11 at 5.30pm.

Spreading Humours. Hosted by Seemah, Yanda and Zille, the show offers candid discussions on social media trends, youth culture and current events, delivering engaging and humorous content for listeners. From Saturday April 12 at 8.30pm.

Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)