Zimbabwe: Lady Sables Provisional Squad for Rugby Africa Division One Tournament Named

Zimbabwe senior women's rugby team coach Nsikelelo Sibanda has announced a provisional squad for the upcoming Rugby Africa Division One Women's Tournament.

The competition, set to take place in Ivory Coast from April 9 to 20, will see Zimbabwe competing against Uganda, Tunisia, and the hosts Ivory Coast.

Winner of the tournament earn a spot in the Rugby Africa Cup, joining South Africa, Kenya, and Madagascar.

With limited time and resources, Sibanda emphasized the urgency of making every training session count.

"We have very little time and resources to pull off an upset in this upcoming tournament, and the whole squad is taking every training opportunity and second on the field very seriously," said Sibanda.

The provisional squad includes a mix of seasoned players and emerging talents, with several Under-20 players from the recent Harare Provincial Tournament earning a call-up.

These Under-20 players are currently part of the Harare, Manicaland and Matabeleland Provincial Rugby Leagues, showcasing the depth of young talent available for selection.

"This huge provisional squad includes Under-20 players who just came from the Provincial Tournaments going on and are raising their hands to play. But we will need anything close to a miracle to reach the standard we want in such a short period," he added.

Before heading to Ivory Coast, the Lady Sables will have their last competitive test in the highly anticipated Nedbank Challenge Cup from March 29 to April 5.

This will provide the team with valuable match time and an opportunity to finalize the squad selection.

Lady Sables Extended Provisional Squad

Forwards:

Tarira Mugari (Fs Raiders) Beshious Mabute (Police) Vimbai Dewa (Fs Raiders) Ruvimbo Chigumbu (Old Hararians) Tariro Chinyengetere (Fs Raiders U20) Blessing Mvuke (Old Hararians) Simpiwe Gumbo (Highlanders) Thembelani Ndlela (Mat Warriors) Skumbuzo Muchenje (Zimbiru Titans) Mutsawashe Mwanyisa (Spartans U20) Mabel Murungweni (Zimbiru Titans U20) Sicelumsua Nyoni (Fs Raiders) Phyllis Chivhanga (Zimbiru Titans) Tendai Garapo (Old Hararians) Susan Madzigwara (Police Defenders) Trish Moko (Zimbiru Titans) Contana Date (Zimbiru Titans) Lisa Gombwe (Harare Sports Club) Mercy Runesu (Police Defenders) Natalia Nyabinde (Zimbiru Titans U20) Gabriella Chawatama (Fs Raiders) Sisasenkosi Moyo (Highlanders U20) Farai Museketi (Zimbiru Titans) Rutendo Morosi (Zimbiru Titans U20) Ericka Mack (Harare Sports Club) Tanaka Mutarumisa (Zimbiru Titans U20) Tariro Nyamudeza (Zimbiru Titans) Wadzanai Chidawa (Old Hararians) Hazel Njaya Tadiwa Chendambuya (Fs Raiders) Caroline Malenga (Police Defenders) Tadiwa Shava (Blue Bulls) Nyasha Gonangombe (UJ) Elsie Bhasi (Zimbiru Titans) Natasha Mutumbi (Zimbiru Titans) Mbalenhle Mzizi (Pumas SA) Andile Moyo (SA)

Backs:

Trish Chiunze (Mat Warriors) Ropafadzo Muzanechita (Police Defenders) Kudzai Wasili (Harare Sports Club) Tarren Munodaani (Fs Raiders) Memory Moyo (Highlanders) Ruvarashe Muzanechita (Police Defenders) Pauline Sianga (Harare Sports Club) Delight Mukomondo Nokutenda Shoriwa (Fs Raiders U20) Chiwoniso Mabika (Fs Raiders) Ropafadzo Madya (Stellenbosch) Bridget Magaso (Zimbiru Titans) Lovelight Fusire (Mat Warriors) Cleopatra Kadimu (Harare Sports Club) Rufaro Tagarira (Harare Sports Club) Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo (Harare Sports Club) Robyn Mhembere (Mat Warriors) Kuzivakwashe Gonangombe (UJ) Nosta Binton (Fs Raiders) Kudzanai Chirinda (Fs Raiders) Natasha Landsberg (Police Defenders) Tanaka Kanyepi (Lindenwood University USA)

Lady Sables Technical Team