Zimbabwe Ranks Third in Top 10 African Countries With the Highest Diesel Prices in March 2025

21 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Business Insider Africa

Unlike last month, when diesel prices in Africa were reported to have been fluctuating, diesel prices in the continent for the current month seems stable.

While this may appear as a positive, it is still important to note that without a drop in diesel prices for some African countries, they are still set to still suffer the consequences of inflation, as stable diesel prices do not deter the fact that these countries still boast some of the world's highest diesel costs.

High diesel costs, alongside, poor energy infrastructure, and a lack of oil reserves ensure that some countries on the continent are subject to internal factors that drive up the cost of living.

Historically, high diesel prices have exerted significant pressure on African economies, particularly those heavily reliant on diesel for transportation and industrial activities.

In nations such as the Central African Republic, diesel prices have soared to over $2 per litre, the third highest in the world, driven by heavy reliance on fuel imports and logistical challenges.

Similarly, Zimbabwe faces diesel costs of $1.550 per litre, exacerbated by currency instability and high import duties.

These more expensive diesel prices have raised operational expenses for firms, particularly in manufacturing, shipping, and agriculture.

As a result, businesses may pass on these higher costs to customers, causing inflationary pressures and decreased buying power among households.

With that said, here are the African countries with the highest diesel prices for March 2025, according to GlobalPetrolPrices, which last updated its data on the 17th of the month.

Like the previous month, global average price for diesel remains at 1.20 U.S. Dollar per liter.

Compared to the top 10 list for February, diesel prices for CAR, Seychelles, Cameroon, and Burundi, all increased marginally.

While diesel prices for Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Guinea, and Uganda saw a reduction.

Diesel price for Sierra Leone remained the same.

Top 10 African countries with the highest diesel prices in March 2025

