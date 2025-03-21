President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the fatal road traffic accident that happened Wednesday morning at Dzivarasekwa turn-off, commonly known as PaMagetsi a National Disaster.

The accident, which claimed seven lives due to the recklessness of a commuter omnibus driver, involved a collision between a Toyota Hiace kombi, a haulage truck, and a UD truck.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mnangagwa announced that the accident victims would be given a state-assisted funeral.

"Government has declared this horrendous accident a National Disaster and will offer state assistance to the victims. I express my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured and hospitalised," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa urged all public transport operators and motorists to exercise caution at all times, particularly when approaching intersections.

"I implore the commuting public and transport operators to avoid using intersections and other dangerous spots along the roads as pick-up and drop-off points. I also appeal to all motorists to avoid reckless driving and to exercise extreme caution for the safety of all road users," he said.

Mnangagwa further reminded one and all that Zimbabwe, as a signatory to the SADC Protocol on Transport, is bound to harmonise its traffic regulations, which must be respected by all motorists.

"May I remind everyone that Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Transport, Communications and Meteorology, which saw Member States harmonising policies, institutions, and practices - a development that led to changes in some of our traffic laws and regulations," he stated.

This marks the second accident that Mnangagwa has declared a national disaster in barely two months.

Just last month, Mnangagwa declared the Beitbridge accident, which claimed 24 lives, a national disaster, promising state-assisted burials for the deceased. At the time, the President expressed his horror and heartbreak at the tragic loss of life.

The rate at which Zimbabweans are losing their lives in accidents is worrying, like a recurring nightmare.

The authorities' continued failure to rein in reckless commuter and bus drivers, who are often found wanting in terms of safety and regulations, makes them the subject of ever-sharper criticism.