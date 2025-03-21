South Africa: Human Rights Festival Celebrates Liberation Heroes

Constitution Hill will this weekend host one of Gauteng's key events - the 2025 Human Rights Festival from 20 to 23 March 2025.

"Celebrating it's 7th year, the event invites the public to commemorate South Africa's Human Rights Day and celebrate the memory of those liberation heroes who took a stand for human rights in the Sharpeville 1960 massacre.

"The festival aims to build greater awareness and knowledge around human rights and to promote the importance of an active citizenry," said Constitution Hill in a statement.

This as South Africa marks Human Rights Day on 21 March 2025. Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, deliver the keynote address at the commemoration event scheduled to take place at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium, in Kariega.

The 2025 Human Rights Festival serves as both a global inspiration and a display of the strength of South Africa's ubuntu culture in working towards a just and inclusive society.

Civil society organisations have worked with Constitution Hill to shape a unique programme for the event.

Hosted on the apron of the Constitutional Court and using venues in the Old Fort and Women's Jail, the festival will bring together a public audience; community-based organisations; social movements; government and non-governmental organisations, and international organisations.

The four-day event is free to all and gates open at 10h00 on all three days.

On Thursday, Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Lebogang Maile will deliver a powerful public lecture at Constitution Hill's Women's Jail Museum to honour the life and legacy of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The opening of Qhakaza: Pain Undefined Curated by Gift Kgosierileng, explores how Mama Winnie Mandela used fashion as a form of resistance and empowerment.

"Through carefully selected pieces, photographs, and multimedia installations, the exhibition highlights how her iconic style became a tool for reclaiming agency and asserting dignity in the face of systemic oppression," said the statement.

There will also be non-governmental organisation (NGO) capacity building sessions; learners programs and public dialogue sessions. The day will end with an NGO and film makers networking session.

On Friday, the official opening ceremony will include the 1000 Drums for Solidarity. Drumming serves as a powerful tool to amplify marginalised voices and foster solidarity within community groups.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There will be multiple interactive sessions including workshops and dialogues; family fun at the children's village; a local authors book fair and book readings; film festival showcasing local and global talent; live poetry segments and a curated maker's market.

A live show will take place from 17h00 - 21h00, headlined by renowned jazz artist Mandisi Dyantyis.

On Sunday, Constitution Hill invites the public to the last day of the event to take a stand and join together for Human Rights in the 8km WeThePeopleWalk Walk through the city with a fun filled program kicking off from 7am.

The walk will return back to the site for various activities and a local makers market.

The festival takes place at Constitution Hill, formerly a site of prisons, where many great liberation leaders were incarcerated.

Today Constitution Hill has been transformed into a beacon of light for democracy and social justice. A living museum that executes multiple education, creative development, human rights and constitutional public programs throughout the year.

For more information visits www.humanrightsfestival.co.za. - SAnews.gov.za