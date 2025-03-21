Uganda: UPDF Urged to Uphold Discipline Ahead of South Sudan Deployment

21 March 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Gulu — The Commander Land Force of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, has called on troops to uphold discipline and professionalism as they prepare for deployment to South Sudan under "Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya."

The deployment follows a request by the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, seeking urgent support in stabilising the country after renewed conflict broke out.

While briefing and leading the contingent, which is under the command of Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, Lt Gen Muhanga reminded the troops of their core mission: maintaining peace and security in the country.

Lt Gen Muhanga emphasised that their conduct should reflect the values of the UPDF.

The troops are expected to reinforce peacekeeping efforts and prevent further escalation of violence in the country.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.