Kenya/Gabon: Mccarthy to Ring Changes in Stars First Xi for Duel With Gabon

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says he will rejig the starting XI for Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium.

McCarthy says he will give a chance to a number of players who came off the bench in Thursday night's 3-3 draw against Gambia in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

"I don't think many of them will be fit and ready...available in the way that you would want them for Sunday. I am going to have to rely a lot on the bench...those that didn't start the game but came in midway and those that didn't get an opportunity to play today," the South African said.

McCarthy further revealed his focus between Friday and Sunday would be ensuring the players recover in time for their duel with the West Africans.

"For Sunday's game, it is about recovering as best possible...as much as we can...and, just having to trust wherever players available that you put on Sunday because I believe the first half team that was put out was, for me, a very strong team," he said.

Stars landed back into the country on Friday midday after a thrilling Group F encounter with the Scorpions.

The drama-filled match saw Ian Otieno save a first half penalty by Musa Barrow before the Al Taawoun forward redeemed himself with a peach of a curler midway through the second half.

Brighton and Hove Albion's wing wizard Yakubah Minteh then made it 2-0 before captain Michael Olunga responded with a penalty after substitute Jonah Ayunga had been fouled in the box.

Kenya Police marksman Mohammed Bajaber then scored a debut goal for the ages to level the score but the joy was shortlived as Barrow scored his second of the game to put the Scorpions in front once again.

However, the sting was not enough to dim the Stars who fought gallantly for the equaliser.

Another debutant, Australian-born William Lenkupae, then put the gloss on the thriller with an equaliser at the death, reacting fastest to thump the ball into the roof of the net -- off a Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma's throw-in.

Taking charge of his first match, McCarthy admitted he couldn't have asked for a thrilling debut to his international managerial career.

He is licking his lips, imagining what more this Stars' squad can do with more days on the training pitch.

"Overall, I think the draw doesn't help either us or Gambia but considering it's my first match in charge, I would take it. I am happy with the point...happy with what I've seen and there's lot to progress...lots to improve. The positivity I have seen today gives me a bit of hope that if we can squeeze in one or two training sessions then we can go one step better than we have today," the former Manchester United first-team coach said.

Following Thursday's result, Stars sit fourth in Group F with six points, one behind third placed Burundi.