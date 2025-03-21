Namibia's Loss Is SA's Gain As 'The Boogie Man' Jurenzo Julius Sets His Sights On Springboks

If Jurenzo Julius had not been awarded a rugby scholarship to Paul Roos Gimnasium, he could have debuted for Namibia instead of knocking on the door of the mighty Springboks.

The 20-year-old was born and raised in South Africa's neighbouring country, where his powerful physique earned him the nickname "The Boogie Man", and also gained him attention from the Cape rugby nursery.

"Namibia was my home and my family live there, but it changed for me after primary school when the offer came to go to South Africa," the recently crowned Junior Springbok of the Year said on Wednesday.

"I was born into a rugby family - my father and uncles played semi-professionally - and being bigger than the other guys, the nickname came, and it stuck.

"But I also learned skills from a young age by playing tennis and doing athletics and gymnastics. At high school, though, rugby was the focus."

A YouTube video called "The Boogie Man" shows Julius running through or around defenders by using power and skill in equal measure, and that has put him on the recognised pathway to the very top - SA Schools, SA Under-20s, Currie Cup, United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup and, latterly, an invite to the first Springbok alignment camp of the year.

There is only one step left for him to take, and it appears that will happen sooner rather than later as Rassie Erasmus looks at 82 players ahead of the next World Cup.

"The alignment camp was a great honour," he says. "The coaches want you to be in the best condition, physically and mentally.

"They helped us younger guys with tips on how to become a Springbok. They emphasised the importance of being a team player.

"I learned that I need to be more precise and accurate in everything I do. To get to a world-class level, I have to polish even the smallest things.

"I have always kept my rugby goals simple. I wanted to play SA Schools, then I wanted to play for the Junior Boks.

"Now I want to go all the way, and I feel it is in reach."

When Julius arrived at the Sharks from school, he was rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the game, the likes of Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi.

"It was a big deal when I first got to the Sharks," he said. "I have been into rugby my whole life, and here I was with these guys.

"I was star-struck, seeing how they do things, and why they are where they are.

"But at the same time, you try to live up to them. You want to impress and rise to that level."

The Sharks have world-class coaches, and Julius said that he has learned a great deal from attack coach Dave Williams and defence coach Joey Mongalo.

"They are experienced coaches and have coached so many Springboks.

"Joey always drives us to be better and not accept average things. They drive a high standard, and expect us to step up to it."

This week, the Sharks host Zebre at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (2.45pm kick-off), and Julius expects a tough encounter.

"We are expecting a fight. Italian teams are always physical. They have beaten some big teams and can still make the top eight, so we will not take them lightly at all." - iol.co.za