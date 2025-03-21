Namibia: Windhoek-Rehoboth Bridge Bypass Road Completed

21 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A bypass road at a damaged bridge along the Windhoek-Rehoboth road has been completed and is ready for public use, Roads Authority (RA) spokesperson Hileni Filemon has confirmed.

"This bypass was constructed to ensure continued traffic flow following the recent road and bridge damage," Filemon said on Friday afternoon.

The RA urged all motorists to remain vigilant, adhere to speed limits and follow all erected road signs for their safety and the safety of others.

"Our teams will continue to monitor the bypass and make necessary adjustments as required," the RA stated.

"We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation during this period and thank all stakeholders involved in the successful completion of this project," Filemon said.

