Namibia: Mbumba Acknowledges Eventful Tenure On Last Day of Service

21 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Nangolo Mbumba says his less-than-two-year term was more than eventful.

Mbumba gave his farewell remarks to Namibians during the inauguration of incoming president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday.

He took over the reins after former president Hage Geingob died in 2024.

"To say my tenure was eventful would be an understatement," he said.

Mbumba expressed confidence in the leadership of Nandi-Ndaitwah, saying Namibia can look forward to a future "filled with hope, promise and prosperity" under her.

The president further thanked Namibians, who he said are his "bosses".

