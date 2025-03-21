South Africa: Kariega Residents Share Their Reflections On Human Rights Day

The residents of Kariega in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have shared their thoughts on the significance of Human Rights Day, emphasising the importance of freedom, self-expression, and government accountability.

Speaking to SAnews, 17-year-old Luphumelo Hini from KwaNobuhle said Human Rights Day represented her ability to express herself freely and pursue her dreams without restrictions.

"Human Rights to me means that we are able to express ourselves in different ways, we are able to live our lives freely, we are able to follow and fulfil our dreams and do a whole lot of things that many people who do not have human rights and are not given freedom are not able to do," Hini said.

She added that the presence of Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the event made her feel recognised.

"It means a lot for me for the Deputy President to come and address us because it means he acknowledges us, and he realises the importance of Human Rights Day. It just shows that he has the spirit of Ubuntu," she said.

Similarly, 29-year-old Sinethemba Krweda expressed his appreciation for the Deputy President's attendance, noting that young people are eager to learn about the government's role in protecting their rights.

"We do have rights as people. The first right is that we are free and can move freely, unlike during the apartheid era. We are also able to study and further our education. We appreciate that the Deputy President is here so he can hear our concerns, particularly regarding the high unemployment rate among the youth," Krweda said.

Speaking ahead of the main event, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane reiterated the provincial government's commitment to improving the living conditions of communities as South Africa marks Human Rights Day.

Mabuyane emphasised that the day is not just about remembrance but also the tangible efforts made to transform people's lives.

"To us, this is not just about celebrating or commemorating Human Rights Day - it's about what we are doing to change people's lives here. If you look around, you can see the ... challenges that our people still facing. But we are doing our level best to turn the tide," Mabuyane said.

The area has been among the hardest hit by natural disasters, further exacerbating socio-economic struggles. However, the Premier assured residents that government has a concrete plan to support affected communities.

"We have a plan to ensure that we rescue our people out of these kinds of challenges," he said.

Mabuyane welcomed the visit by the Deputy President to the province, saying his presence reinforces government's commitment to ensuring that historically marginalised communities are not left behind.

"The people of this area must know that they are part of the history of our country, and they must feel the presence of the government," he said.

Deputy President Mashatile is set to deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Human Rights Day commemoration event.

The programme began with a visit to James Ndulula Primary School, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at Langa Memorial in Kariega.

Meanwhile at the main event the festivities began with lively performances that had the crowd dancing and cheering in anticipation of the Deputy President's speech.

This year's Human Rights Day commemorative events are being held under the theme, "Deepening a Culture of Social Justice and Human Rights".

The theme calls for renewed commitment from all levels of society to accelerate practical solutions for inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and addressing the high cost of living while building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day annually on 21 March in remembrance of the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960, where 69 anti-apartheid protesters were killed by apartheid police.

The day also honours the 35 people killed on 21 March 1985 in Uitenhage and KwaLanga when apartheid police targeted community members after a funeral. - SAnews.gov.za