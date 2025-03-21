South Africa: Minister Commits to Better Access to Quality Sporting Facilities

21 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has emphasised the importance of investing in school sports to provide young people with opportunities and prevent delinquency.

The Minister officially handed over a newly built multi-purpose sports facility at the James Ndulula Primary School on Friday, as part of the Human Rights Day commemorations in Kariega, Eastern Cape.

The Deputy President Paul Mashatile was also present during the handover ceremony before his address at the main Human Rights Day event at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium.

Speaking at the school, Minister McKenzie said: "I believe that a kid in sport is a kid out of court. We have many young people in conflict with the law because they have nothing to do. When we say we want to fix school sport, we have to start with facilities."

"What you see here today is what you will see throughout the country. We are going to fix all the facilities where our children can train and play. It is their right to have proper facilities because when they get to university, they compete against children who come from top-paying schools and are at a disadvantage," the Minister said.

The Minister highlighted that human rights extend beyond physical rights and include access to quality sporting facilities.

"The right to have good sporting facilities is also a basic human right for our children," he stated.

He further committed to prioritising historically neglected areas in schools and ensuring a diverse range of sporting opportunities for learners.

"I am going to concentrate on the areas that were neglected before. We are going to have tennis courts and all these other facilities in our schools going forward," he said. - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.