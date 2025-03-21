Kenya: Ejore Through to 1500m Final At World Indoor Champs in China

21 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Kenya's Susan Ejore qualified for the finals of the women's 1500m at the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

The United States-based runner clocked 4:12.41 in Heat 1 of the women's 1500m on Friday afternoon to book her ticket in the final.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay won the Heat after stopping the timer at 4:11.87, ahead of second-placed Sinclaire Johnson of the United States, who ran 4:12.18.

Ejore joins Lilian Odira, Noah Kibet and Alex Ngeno who secured their berths to the semi-finals of the 800m on the opening day of the global showdown.

Odira clocked 2:04.46 to finish second in Heat 1 of the women's 800m, won by Portugal's Patricia Silva who ran 2:04.44, in a tightly contested race.

Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu also qualified from the same race after clocking 2:04.48 to clinch third place.

On the other hand, Kibet -- the 2022 World Indoor silver medalist -- timed 1:48.31 to finish second in Heat 4 of the men's 800m.

American Josh Hoey triumphed in 1:48.14 as Italian Giovanni Lazzaro came third in 1:48.75.

Ngeno also finished second in Heat 5 of the men's 800m, clocking 1:48.17, behind winner, Jakub Dudycha of the Czech Republic, who stopped the timer at 1:48.04.

Poland's Patryk Sieradzki also qualified after clocking 1:48.20 in third place.

