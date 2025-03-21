Kenya: Stanchart System Hitch Impacts Digital Platforms, Credit Services

Nairobi — A system hitch has impacted Standard Chartered Bank Kenya's digital platforms, branches, and credit services.

In a short notification sent to customers, the Bank informed users that it was working to resolve the problem, adding the glitch had not affected ATM services.

"Dear Client, we are currently experiencing an outage on our systems affecting all our digital platforms, branch, and card services," the notification read in part.

The lender with over 25 branches across the country says it will advise once the services have been fully restored.

Standard Chartered is a leading international bank that offers a wide range of services, including corporate and investment banking, financial markets, transaction banking, Islamic banking, and wealth and retail banking.

Regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya, the financial institution also offers digital banking through its SC Mobile and Online Banking apps.

This allows customers to manage accounts, make payments, and access various services, including USSD mobile banking and Straight2Bank for business transactions.

By Bradly Agutu