Kenya: Business Boom in Naivasha As Tourists Storm Vasha for Wrc Safari Rally 2025

Naivasha — Hoteliers and tourism players in Naivasha and its environs have reported a tourism windfall and brisk business fortunes due to the influx of local and international revelers who have trooped to the region for the 2025 WRC Safari Rally Kenya.

The annual motorsport extravaganza has breathed life into the tourism sector, with hotels, restaurants, entertainment joints, and other service providers reporting increased footfall and record bookings from enthusiasts who have converged in the area to witness the adrenaline-fueled action and soak in the region's diverse attractions.

Hotelier Susan Muli Mwangi of Grand Tiara Hotel noted that the influx of visitors has led to full occupancy of hotels in the region, with the spill-over effect extending to other accommodation options such as serviced apartments, boutique hotels, camps and Airbnb listings.

"We are capitalizing majorly on our competence and resourcefulness," Muli candidly stated. "We have had to set up additional tents and outdoor seating areas to cater for the overwhelming number of guests checking in."

She stated that the hospitality industry has been a major beneficiary of the rally, since its return to Kenyan soil in 2021.

"We have had a lot of investments in serviced apartments, hotels, boutique hotels, and guest houses in the last five years since the rally returned to Kenya.

The trickle-down effect has been immense, with new petrol stations, shops, and supermarkets sprouting up to cater to the influx of visitors."

The tourism boom has extended beyond the hotels and restaurants, with local suppliers and traders also reaping the benefits.

According to Ms. Muli, supplies for commodities including toiletries and farm produce are now being sourced from local businesses, rather than being imported from Nairobi.

The windfall dovetails into the upswing in Kenya's tourism numbers, with the 2024 Tourism Performance Report indicating growth in domestic tourism which recorded a 12% increase in bed night occupancy, from 4,618,094 in 2023 to 5,173,966 in 2024.

International occupancy numbers also increased from 4,014,707 in 2023 to 4,818,755 in 2024, indicating a growth of 20%.

Ken Mugo, who runs a meat eatery joint in Naivasha enthused that the rally has brought a significant improvement in business.

"On a normal weekend, we do about five to eight goats in a day, but as of Wednesday, a weekday, we had already sold eight by mid-day," Mugo said.

"At the club, we have seen an 80% improvement in sales, and we've had to outsource more drinks and supplies to meet the demand."

The success of the WRC Safari Rally has prompted calls from hoteliers calling on the government to prolong the event's life in Naivasha beyond 2026 when Kenya's hosting rights are set to expire.

They cited the substantial investments made in the hospitality industry and the diversity of the region's attractions that continues to be a major draw for tourists, including Lake Elementaita, Lake Naivasha, and Lake Nakuru, as well as the Aberdare Forest, Hell's Gate National Park, and the geothermal spa.

June Chepkemei, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), lauded the rally's impact on the local tourism industry noting that events like the WRC Safari Rally are crucial for driving sustainable tourism growth and boosting the sector's contribution to the economy.

"It is gratifying to note that the rally participants will extend their stays after the championship to tour other parts of the country, including all the way to the Kenyan coast besides Nairobi," said the CEO.