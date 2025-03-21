Uganda/Kenya: 🟩live - Uganda Whitewashes Kenya 4-0 in Foursomes Golf

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Reagan Akena and his 15-year-old buddy Peter Mayende have this morning shown they are the kings of the Foursomes at the ongoing Uganda vs Kenya Victoria Cup at Mt Kapipiri course in Naivasha.

Twenty four hours after stunning Kenyan captain John Lejirma and Elly Barno 7-6 in their Foursomes contest on Thursday, they completely overwhelmed the Ebill Omolo and Raphael Leming'ani as Uganda raced to a 4-0 lead in todays round 3 of the Victoria Cup. Uganda fell 3-1 yesterday, with the sole win coming courtesy of the teenagers.

Uganda, now at 8.5 points vs Kenya's 3.5 points, goes into round 4, the fourballs this afternoon leading by five points. After the fourballs this afternoon, the two nation contest concludes with singles on Saturday afternoon.

"We are keeping our focus and waiting for the afternoon session. We are glad to be in this position and we thank God for this lead," team coach, UPDF Sergeant Flavia Namakula, said in the last hour.

Kenya has historically dominated the competition, securing outright victories in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022, while Uganda broke the streak with a memorable win in 2019. The 2023 edition, delayed to early 2024, ended in a 11-11 tie after rain disrupted the final rounds at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, allowing Kenya to retain the trophy as defending champions.

Team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai was pleased after Day One's performance at the new Mat Kapipiri course, that saw Uganda recover from a false start to end the day with 4.5 points to 3.5 for Kenya.

"Proud and happy leading the youngest ever national team side assembled for a national event ....indeed the future of Ugandan golf is Bright," Cwinya-ai told I on phone from Nairobi Thursday afternoon.

The battle between Team Kenya and Team Uganda is still on, with both sides showing incredible skill, focus, and determination.

Akena has emerged as a force to reckon with. The softspoken Lugazi-born kid enjoyed various highs, the pick of which was winning the Uganda Golf Open Championship for the first time in history at only 18 years.

In many observers' eyes, Akena represents the new breed of golfers around whom the national team of the future will be built. Akena has a composed long game, but is perhaps deadliest when scrambling.

His partner, the young Mayende, is one of the most promising golfers from the famed Lugazi Hills Golf & Country conveyor belt that has produced back-to-back Uganda Golf Open champions.

The Victoria Cup, named after the iconic Lake Victoria that binds Kenya and Uganda, has grown into one of East Africa's most celebrated golfing events since its inception in 2016. Modeled after the Ryder Cup, this matchplay tournament showcases the region's top amateur talent in a test of strategy, teamwork, and resilience.