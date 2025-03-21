Eritrea: 37th Anniversary of Demise of Nadew Iz Observed

21 March 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The 37th anniversary of the demise of Nadew Iz and the liberation of Afabet, commemorated on 19 March, was marked with great patriotic enthusiasm.

The event, attended by numerous Afabet residents, featured student and military parades, along with cultural and artistic performances by the 'Algen' cultural troupe of the 31st Division of the Armed Forces, adding solemnity and festivity to the occasion.

Mr. Ahmed Mohammed-Nur Rejib, administrator of the sub-zone, highlighted the historical impact of the fall of Nadew Iz 37 years ago, which signaled the imminent independence of the country.

Mr. Rejib further noted that this year's anniversary is being observed during a uniquely significant historical period and called on all nationals to remain vigilant and responsive to the ongoing nation building process.

Mr. Mahmud Sheikh Hamid, administrator of Afabet town, emphasized that beyond celebration, the commemoration carries deep historical meaning for the Eritrean people and urged the younger generation to carry forward this vibrant legacy.

It is worth noting that the Eritrean People's Liberation Front (EPLF) launched a swift offensive from 17-19 March 1988 on the Nakfa Front, during which the Derg's formidable Nadew Command--comprising 20,000 soldiers equipped with sophisticated military hardware--was decisively annihilated.

