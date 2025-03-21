Somalia: Somali Forces Launch Large-Scale Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle Region

21 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar — Somali National Army (SNA) forces, along with local militia, have launched large-scale operations against Al-Shabaab in several districts of the Middle Shabelle region, the military said.

General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, commander of the SNA Ground Forces, who is stationed on the frontlines, confirmed that significant efforts are underway to eliminate Al-Shabaab from the region.

He praised the bravery of the SNA and local forces for their recent victories against the terrorist group.

Al-Shabaab is currently facing major offensives, with its strongholds being targeted by airstrikes and ground operations.

Once dominant in many parts of Somalia, the group appears to retreat, having abandoned several areas it once controlled.

Al-Shabaab has been responsible for numerous attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country since it started it war against Somali government and AU troops.

