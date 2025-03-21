Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Security Base in Waajid, Somali Forces Capture Key Operative

21 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Al-Shabaab militants launched an attack on a security outpost manned by South West State forces in Waajid, a district in Somalia's Bakool region, leading to a brief but intense clash, authorities said Friday.

The firefight, which lasted for an extended period, saw both sides exchange heavy gunfire. However, South West State officials reported that their forces successfully repelled the attackers, capturing several militants and confiscating weapons.

In an official statement, South West State authorities confirmed the arrest of a key Al-Shabaab media operative, identified as Abdullahi Ahmed Mohamed (also known as Abdiasis). The suspect, who was reportedly filming the attack, has been detained in Waajid prison, where he is undergoing interrogation. Security forces also seized his recording equipment.

Additionally, local security forces said they had discovered and neutralized multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Al-Shabaab operatives. The explosives were found near Waajid's airport and along a key road connecting the town to the airstrip.

Authorities in Waajid have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security and preventing further attacks by Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for years.

