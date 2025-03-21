Kenya: Toyota's Evans Takes Charge of Gruelling Day 2 WRC Safari Rally

21 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Naivasha — Toyota Gazoo racing team driver Elfyn Evans stormed to a 7.7 seconds Day 2 lead at the 2025 WRC Safari Rally ahead of champion and team-mate Kale Rovanpera as Hyundai's Ott Tanak completed the podium.

Day 2 saw drivers take on a total of 8 brutal stages, a 32.20km at newly introduced Camp Moran stage, Loldia's 19.11km, Geothermal's 13.12km and Kedong's 15.10km that were repeated.

Evans, who is currently the overall WRC championship leader said it was a tough day and he is looking forward maintaining the lead.

"It has been a tough day, we had some troubles but that is Safari... always challenging. The new stage at Camp Moran was very tough. Tomorrow we approach the stages with calm.

-More to follow-

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.