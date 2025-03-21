Kenya: Toyota's Evans Takes Charge of Gruelling Day 2 WRC Safari Rally

Naivasha — Toyota Gazoo racing team driver Elfyn Evans stormed to a 7.7 seconds Day 2 lead at the 2025 WRC Safari Rally ahead of champion and team-mate Kale Rovanpera as Hyundai's Ott Tanak completed the podium.

Day 2 saw drivers take on a total of 8 brutal stages, a 32.20km at newly introduced Camp Moran stage, Loldia's 19.11km, Geothermal's 13.12km and Kedong's 15.10km that were repeated.

Evans, who is currently the overall WRC championship leader said it was a tough day and he is looking forward maintaining the lead.

"It has been a tough day, we had some troubles but that is Safari... always challenging. The new stage at Camp Moran was very tough. Tomorrow we approach the stages with calm.

-More to follow-