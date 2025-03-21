Egypt Denies Claims On Temporarily Relocating Half Million Gazans to Designated City in North Sinai

Egypt has categorically and unequivocally denied claims circulated by some media outlets that it is prepared to temporarily relocate half a million Gaza residents to a designated city in North Sinai as part of Gaza's reconstruction.

The Egyptian State Information Service (SIS) issued a statement Friday 21/3/2025 affirming the falsehood of these baseless allegations, which fundamentally and completely contradict Egypt's firm and principled stance declared from the early days of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

"Egypt has resolutely and definitively rejected any attempt to forcibly or voluntarily displace Palestinian brothers and sisters to any location outside Gaza, especially to Egyptian territories, as this would represent the liquidation of the Palestinian cause and pose an imminent threat to Egypt's national security," SIS said.

It concluded its statement by emphasizing that Egypt's steadfast and clear position forms the basis of the plan it presented at the recent Cairo-hosted emergency Arab summit for Gaza's reconstruction. "This plan, which Egypt proposed to support Gaza's rebuilding without relocating a single Palestinian brother or sister from the Palestinian territories, was unanimously approved by the summit."

MENA