Africa: FM - Egyptian, African Relations Witnessed Significant Boost Since President Sisi Assumed Office in 2014

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty said that relations with the African continent have witnessed a significant boost since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi assumed office in 2014.

In an interview with al Qahera News Channel on the sidelines of Minster Abdelatty's visit to Tanzania as part of the joint cooperation between the two countries, He added that Egyptian presence in Africa is not limited to the political aspect alone, but also includes economic, commercial, and cultural fields.

"The establishment of the 'Egyptian Export and Investment Guarantee Agency' in Africa is clear evidence of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to strengthen economic and trade relations with the African continent. The launch of a financing mechanism to implement water and development projects in the countries of the southern Nile Basin confirms the Egyptian approach to supporting the development of relations with the African continent" Abdelatty said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration explained that the Julius Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania is a massive project, being implemented for the first time by a consortium of Egyptian companies. Which represents a significant addition to the expertise and work of Egyptian companies on the African continent.

"The completion of this dam is one of the most prominent signs of the success of Egyptian companies, which have gained extensive experience within Egypt. This project will represent a turning point in the activity of Egyptian companies outside Egypt, whether in Africa or even in Europe or Asia." Egypt's Foreign Minister noted.