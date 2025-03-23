Namibia: President Reduces Cabinet to 14 Ministries

PRESIDENT Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday reduced Namibia's Cabinet to 14 ministries.

PRESIDENT Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday reduced Namibia's Cabinet from 21 to 14 ministries.

The president said this was in accordance with Article 32 (3) (g) of the Namibian Constitution, guided by Swapo's Election Manifesto Implementation Plan.

"I have decided to establish, abolish some, and make several alignments in various government offices, ministries and agencies.

". . . to eradicate duplications, cutting on expenditures and to ensure smooth and effective implementation of our development programmes.

"I have also merged some ministries and transferred some mandates to the ministries where we can maximise outcomes," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said citizens have voted for the party, demonstrating their confidence in the promises it has made in its election manifesto, which is based on clear principles, namely unity in diversity, natural resources beneficiation, and youth empowerment for sustainable development.

To realise these goals, she said the party has developed the implementation plan which will serve as a blueprint of the new government.

The implementation plan is a catalyst for economic growth and job creation through economic diversification while at the same time prioritising human capital investment through education and youth empowerment.

This means social grants, which resorted under the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, will now fall under the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises to improve the effective delivery of social grants.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation has been integrated into the Ministry of Education, Arts, Sport and Culture to enhance effective coordination and improvement of the education system, the president said.