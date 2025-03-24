Southern Africa: Glaciers of the SADC Region - a Wake-Up Call for Climate Action

Bloemfontein, South Africa — World Water Day calls us all to promote the essential element of life: water. But we must also look this year at the rapidly vanishing sources of freshwater that we depend on, especially glaciers. Although glaciers may be remote for many of us, they are an essential component of the water cycle, nourishing rivers and lakes that are important for millions of people around the world. As precious resources with sources under threat, glaciers in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region are an area of focus.

The prevalence of Glaciers in the in SADC region

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, which tends to be subtropical and tropical, unexpectedly contains several of Africa's few glaciers, located in its highest mountains.

The steadiness of glaciers retreating in the SADC region is a sobering reminder of what water, climate change, and this planet we share should mean to all of us. The disappearance of glaciers is not simply an environmental problem -- it will be a humanitarian disaster for the millions who rely on glacier-fed rivers for their livelihood

Drakensberg Mountains (South Africa and Lesotho), although there are no active glaciers in the Drakensberg range, remnants from the last Ice Age can be seen in the form of cirques and U-shaped valleys carved by glacial action. In high-altitude areas of Lesotho, snow can fall and a few ice patches.

Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania) -- Treat your eyes with the stunning beauty of one of world's most famous towering mountains but do know that the glaciers at the top are melting, with the Kilimanjaro Ice Field retreating thin. Experts fear that in a few decades, these glaciers may vanish entirely, melting away at a rapid pace.

Mount Kenya (Kenya) - Mount Kenya, the second-highest peak in Africa, has several glaciers, which have also been retreating in recent years. While spectacular on our camera screens, these glaciers also host vital water for nature, people and wildlife.

How Climate Change Is Affecting Glaciers

The glaciers of the southern African SADC region, like glaciers around the world, face an ever-warming climate. One of the main causes of glaciers melting is global warming, a process that strongly impacts regions such as Africa due to temperatures in Africa increasing at a faster rate than the rest of the world average. Regarding the glaciers of the SADC region, the rising temperatures are resulting in a number of alarming consequences:

Rapid Glacier Retreat: Glaciers are shrinking faster than ever, with many now shrinking year after year. For example, the Mount Kilimanjaro glaciers have receded by approximately 85% over the past century. Mount Kenya's glacier fields are also melting, some glaciers have shrivelled by more than half in the past few decades.

Alterations of Water Supply: glaciers as a natural reserve slowly release freshwater when melting. That runoff eventually drains into rivers, lakes and other water sources that supply drinking water, farming irrigation and energy through hydropower. As glaciers recede, the water supply becomes increasingly unstable and unreliable, which endangers the communities that rely on it.

Additional Vulnerability to Droughts: In regions where glaciers feed into rivers, such as the Drakensberg Mountains or Mount Kilimanjaro, the loss of ice directly affects water availability. Lower water levels in rivers arising from these mountains add to the existing challenges that many SADC countries face as they increasingly grapple with recurrent droughts due to reduced glacial melt.

Ecosystem Disruption: Glaciers nurture ecosystems that rely on the cold, nutrient-rich waters that they release. These ecosystems are increasingly threatened by shrinking glaciers. The loss of glacial meltwater could impact the delicate balance of these high-altitude environments, causing a decrease in biodiversity and potentially the extinction of species that have adapted to survive in these cold habitats.

Impacts on the SADC Region

The melting glaciers in the SADC region are already having severe repercussions on millions of residents, with significant consequences including:

Water Scarcity: The SADC region faces existing water shortages, which are exacerbated by the loss of glacial meltwater. Countries like Lesotho, Tanzania, and Kenya rely heavily on this meltwater for agriculture, drinking water, and hydroelectric power. As glaciers disappear, these nations experience a considerable reduction in reliable water sources, further straining their already challenged water systems. Hydropower Generation: Many SADC countries depend on hydropower produced from rivers fed by melting glaciers. With declining glacier volumes, there is less water flowing to hydroelectric dams, leading to potential energy shortages. This poses significant risks for energy-dependent countries, such as South Africa and Lesotho, where a substantial portion of electricity comes from hydropower. Climate Change and Migration: As water becomes scarcer, rural populations may be compelled to migrate toward urban areas or move across borders in search of water. This trend could result in environmental refugees, overwhelming cities that are already grappling with rapid urbanization, poverty, and resource scarcity.

What Can Be Done?

The continued melting of glaciers is a stark reminder that there is no time to waste in addressing climate action, which is particularly relevant for countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Although halting glacier melt entirely may not be feasible, there are steps to be taken to conserve what few glaciers there are remaining as well as strategies for adaptation to sediment influx and climate warming:

Investing in Water Conservation: Governments and communities need to focus on water conservation practices to ensure that water available is used effectively and efficiently. This involves developing more effective possibilities for better irrigation, rainwater harvesting, protection of natural water sources etc.

Finding Solutions to Climate Change: International collaboration and policy reform are important steps to fighting climate change. The SADC region, like the rest of the world, needs to take steps to mitigate carbon emissions and move on renewable energy sources to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Improving Adaptation Strategies: As glaciers continue to retreat, it is becoming increasingly important for governments to create adaptation strategies that address the increasing water supply issues. This may involve upgrades to water storage systems, climate-smart agriculture and the sustainability of alternative water sources in communities.

A call for Action: World Water Day is an opportunity to show the links between glaciers, water resources and climate change. The SADC region has a collective responsibility to ensure that local community voices are prioritised, and that sustainable water management takes precedence in conversations on dedicated water rights.

Conclusion

On World Water Day 2025, the disappearance of glaciers is not simply an environmental problem -- it will be a humanitarian disaster for the millions who rely on glacier-fed rivers for their livelihood. But it is time for action now - to protect water sources, combat climate change and protect the future of the SADC region and beyond.

May this World Water Day serve as a reminder of the value of glaciers for the precious water they provide, and the importance of protecting that water for future generations.

James Sauramba is the Executive Director of the Southern African Development Community Groundwater Management Institute (SADC-GMI)