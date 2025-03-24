Sudan: 'Major Breakthrough' As Sudan Army Retakes Republican Palace

Khartoum / El Malha / El Fasher — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) recaptured Khartoum's Republican Palace earlier today, marking a significant shift in its battle against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Minister of Culture and Information Khaled Aleiser, stating that "Every step our valiant soldiers have taken since the morning of April 15, 2023, all the way to the palace... has inscribed a new chapter of glory". Former SAF Chief of Staff Hashim Abdelmutalib declared the victory showed "the end is near".

Reports indicate that the RSF retaliated with drone strikes on the palace, killing three media professionals. In a statement, the paramilitary group insisted its fighters remained in the area and that "the battle is not over."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), El Basha Tebeig, an advisor to the RSF, downplayed the setback, saying, "The fall of the palace does not mean the loss of the war.

Suleiman Sandal, leader of the newly named Tasees (Sudan Founding Alliance), which formed following the controversial Nairobi Conference, and includes the RSF and allied factions, warned that Sudan's wars have always been unpredictable, adding, "Anyone who thinks otherwise should study Sudan's modern history."

Fierce battles have raged around the palace as the SAF sought to dislodge the RSF, which had used it as a strategic stronghold.

The recapture of both the old and new palace buildings is a major blow to the RSF, which has suffered losses in central Khartoum.

In North Darfur, the reports indicated that the RSF attacked El Malha, claiming control of a key army camp and large quantities of military equipment.

However, the SAF-aligned Joint Forces said it had repelled the assault, inflicting "heavy losses" and forcing RSF fighters to retreat, leaving behind dead, wounded, and military supplies.

Located 210km north of El Fasher, El Malha has become a focal point in the conflict. The army has been reinforcing the area since February, aiming to break an RSF siege on El Fasher.