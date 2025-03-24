Zimbabwe: Harare's Greenways Turn Into 'Greed Havens' As Zanu-PF-Linked Barons Engage in Land Grabs

Government's urban densification programme in Harare has opened avenues for the invasion of protected areas such as greenways and wetlands by politically connected land barons.

The land sharks are wreaking havoc in Harare, jostling for greenways and wetlands, and parcelling out stands to potential homeowners.

Greenways and wetlands in Mabelreign are being sold to home seekers by land barons under the guise of the densification programme.

The programme was launched by the then Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Winston Chitando, under the Local Development Plan Number 20 in October 2023.

The move was meant to address the huge demand for land in the capital.

Harare residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com raised concerns over the programme, which has opened a conduit for land corruption.

Jaweet Maponga, who has been a Mabelreign resident for more than 22 years, was shocked when he witnessed a greenway behind his household being cordoned off.

"We were shocked when we woke up one day to find the other end closed. We were given an ultimatum to harvest what we had planted (maize and vegetables) as the place had become a residential area," said Maponga.

Midnight Land Grab Operations

According to the City of Harare (CoH) plan, the greenways were established to serve as playgrounds and other recreational facilities for nearby residents.

Under the Local Development Plan Number 20, the greenways have been converted into residential stands to ease the demand for land.

However, the allocation of land is being done clandestinely, with land barons working with some CoH officials to parcel out land without following due process.

"Recently, a female police officer came here boasting that she had acquired the land, saying she had been allocated it by council. They all claim that the process has been regularised, hence their claims to have bought the land," Maponga told NewZimbabwe.com.

Sanitation Concerns

The allocation of residential stands is in serious violation of council laws on sanitation, posing a health threat to members of the Mabelreign community.

The Ministry of Local Government's proclamation of the densification programme is silent on the sanitation and hygiene systems of residential areas being built on greenways.

NewZimbabwe.com established that some of the houses being constructed do not have proper sewer systems, with the majority resorting to septic tanks that are closer to water sources.

Another resident, Innocent Chidaguro, said the establishment of septic tanks near water sources is contaminating underground water.

"There is no proper sewer system in these houses. Pit latrines and septic tanks are in the majority of the houses, which is a danger to us as they are close to our boreholes," said Chidaguro.

Political Shadows

The shadow of the ruling party, Zanu PF, looms over the allocation of infills in Mabelreign.

Land barons linked to Zanu PF have been identified as the leaders in the distribution of land, creating tension with Ward 16 Independent Councillor Denford Ngadziore.

Local members of Zanu PF have been seen brandishing party regalia as their trump card in the takeover of land.

"Some land barons took advantage of the Mabelreign local plan and went on to invade land, building illegal structures. In terms of those who have been building overnight, we have been chasing them away.

"One thing I know for a fact is that most of these land barons are politically connected. They use their political muscle to intimidate residents," said Ngadziore.

City Council's Defensive Mode

While Ngadziore exonerated himself from the scramble for stands, Harare council officials remain entangled in the saga.

CoH Director of Housing, Edmore Nhekairo, is accused of rubber-stamping the invasions of greenways.

Nhekairo allegedly approves housing projects in greenways, disregarding the lack of water and sewage reticulation systems.

HCC officials are at the center of corrupt land dealings, as recently revealed by a Commission of Inquiry probing the operations of Town House.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, while denying his council's involvement, said the solution to land barons is for the government to impose a moratorium on the demolition of houses constructed illegally.

"Anyone who links my name must stop forthwith. I am not linked to any land grab or any nefarious activities. I have not authorised anyone, nor will I authorise anyone," said Mafume.

CoH is losing millions of dollars in land revenue to land barons who line their pockets from the illegal sale of stands.

While Mafume and the central government are at odds on policy, greenways are slipping into the hands of land barons, who have taken advantage of the situation to distribute land, prejudicing the council and government.

Just like the majority Ward 16, residents are caught between a rock and a hard place as land grabs continue unabated.

"We have tried everything, but we are not getting the green light from the councillor. When we ask him, he tells us that the matter is done and dusted, so we do not know what to do," said Maponga.