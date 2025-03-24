Uganda Airlines Dismisses UK Route Suspension Claims, Confirms London Flights On Track

The response follows a report by The Sun, which claimed that UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had ordered an immediate suspension of the route over Uganda's human rights record

Uganda Airlines has dismissed reports that the British government has blocked its newly announced direct flights to London Gatwick, reaffirming that its Foreign Carriers Permit remains valid.

The airline issued a statement on March 23 denying allegations that UK authorities had revoked its rights to operate the route.

"We wish to address a false report circulating on social media regarding the purported cancellation of our rights to operate flights to the UK," Uganda Airlines said.

"Uganda Airlines would like to clarify that this information is untrue; our Foreign Carriers Permit remains valid and has not been revoked."

The airline assured passengers that preparations for its inaugural flight to London Gatwick on May 18 were ongoing.

"We are diligently preparing for the launch of our operations to London Gatwick," it said, describing the route as an important step in its international expansion.

The response follows a report by The Sun, which claimed that UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had ordered an immediate suspension of the route over Uganda's human rights record.

The article alleged that the British government was reviewing sanctions against Ugandan officials and that Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government had been "embarrassed" by the UK Civil Aviation Authority's approval of the flights.

Uganda Airlines had announced the new route on March 18 as part of its broader expansion strategy, marking its first entry into the European market and restoring direct air links between Uganda and the UK after nearly a decade.

The airline's CEO, Jenifer Bamuturaki, had hailed the development as a breakthrough moment following years of planning and overcoming challenges, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This route marks the end of our establishment phase and sets us on the course for long-term growth. It connects Uganda to critical business and tourism markets in Western Europe and beyond," Bamuturaki said at the route announcement event last week.

She emphasised that the airline had laid the groundwork for the London route by expanding its African network, which now includes 14 destinations.

"Flying four times a week to London will allow us to optimise our network and increase the offerings to our guests, in combination with other routes," she said.

The addition of the Gatwick route will increase Uganda Airlines' weekly departures from Entebbe to 81, reinforcing its position as the largest operator at the airport.

Beyond passenger services, the national carrier also expects the Airbus A330-800neo's cargo capacity, along with near-term plans to introduce a dedicated freighter, to support the rapid growth of Ugandan exports to the UK.

Uganda's exports to the UK were valued at $22.6 million in 2024, and the direct air link is expected to accelerate trade between the two countries.

"This route elevates Uganda Airlines' international profile and strategically positions us to tap deeper into the global aviation market. The route's success will boost our revenues and support further expansion and operational sustainability," Bamuturaki added.

Despite the media speculation, Uganda Airlines maintains that its London operations remain on course, with ticket sales and flight preparations proceeding as scheduled.

"We appreciate your continued support and trust in Uganda Airlines as we embark on this new venture and the opportunities it presents," the airline stated.

As of now, British authorities have not issued any public statement on the matter. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has yet to confirm or deny whether the route is under review.

However, the route launch was graced by British High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney, who underscored the importance of the route in strengthening ties between the two countries.

"We are grateful for the collaboration that has made this possible. This flight represents more than just a route--it's a connection that will benefit businesses, tourists, and the Ugandan diaspora in the UK," she said.

The Entebbe-London Gatwick route is a strategic development that will advance Uganda's economic interests, boost tourism, enhance national prestige, and strengthen international relations, works and transport minister Edward Katumba-Wamala said.

He added that the route also partially fulfils President Museveni's vision for the revival of Uganda Airlines as an economic catalyst that would create essential air bridges that reduce the time and cost of travel between Uganda and its strategic business and tourism markets.