Kenya/Gabon: Kenya Lose to Gabon but Lots of Positives From Mccarthy's Early Days

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy insists the future is bright for the team despite Sunday's 2-1 loss to Gabon in their 2026 World Cup qualifier at Nyayo Stadium.

McCarthy says his mission is to transform the squad into a team that Kenyans can be proud of.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't give the fans the joy that they needed...something to celebrate at the end of the game but what we can promise is that we will improve. We will get better...and they will have a team they can be very proud of," the South African legend said.

McCarthy, who was handling his second match as Stars boss, was further touched by the electric atmosphere at the 30,000-seater stadium.

He noted that it is an environment unlike any other that he has experienced in his longstanding playing as well as coaching career.

"We are grateful for the support of all the people that came out today to support us. This is the most memorable experience I've experienced...even in my time as a player in Europe...this is what African football should be about," the former Manchester United first team coach said.

Sunday's tie was Kenya's first at home in close to three years, following previous closure of the stadium to allow for renovations in accordance to Confederation of African Football (Caf) standards.

However, the glorious occasion ended on a sour note with the home team suffering a huge dent in their hopes for a first-ever World Cup qualification.

Former Arsenal marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starred with a brace, scoring a half volley in the 16th minute before hitting the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.

Stars skipper Michael Olunga then pulled one back for the home team in the 75th minute, tapping in at the near post from Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma's low cross.

Dominating in vain

Buoyed by the capacity crowd, the home boys had numerous chances to win the game but were let down by poor finishing and unlucky moments.

From the first whistle, McCarthy's boys were on the prowl, exhibiting the newfound hunger that was on show in Thursday's 3-3 thriller with the Gambia in Abidjan.

Olunga was guilty of missing a great opportunity in a space of five minutes, seeing a shot from the edge of the box easily collected by Gabon keeper Loyce Mbaba, following a deflection off a defender.

Two minutes later, from a long cross, the Al Duhail striker did well to chase down and dispossess Gabon captain Ecuele Manga.

However, his first touch let him down, allowing Mbaba to easy collect the ball.

It was a miss that soon proved costly as Aubameyang put the Panthers in front, chesting down Guelor Kanga's overhead pass before firing past Ian Otieno who could not keep the shot down despite getting a hand to it.

Stars could have levelled in the 18th minute but Olunga's goal was ruled offside after Mbaba had spilled William Lenkupae's shot onto his path.

Richard Odada was next culprit of missed chances, shooting wide after dispossessing Mario Lemina in the danger area.

Mohammed Bajaber, making his second ever start for the national team, then shot directly at Mbaba after a through pass from Timothy 'Babu' Ouma.

Olunga's misfortunes then continued when his shot from outside the 18 was steered onto the right post by Mbaba before he headed Rooney Onyango's cross narrowly wide.

Auba's sucker punch

The second half began on the same frenetic pace as the first; Kenya were soon heaving a sigh of relief after Aubameyang intercepted a loose ball and laid it on an unmarked Dennis Bouanga in the box.

However, the Los Angeles FC winger instead rattled the crossbar with Otieno clearly beaten.

The worst fears were confirmed in the 50th minute when Aubameyang's attempted shot from a counter attack struck the outstretched left arm of Marcelo.

The Al Qadsiah striker then stepped up to the resultant penalty to coolly send Otieno the wrong way.

It was a sucker punch for Kenya but just like the match against Gambia, McCarthy's charges were unwilling to throw in the towel.

A one-two between Bajaber and Marcelo on the left flank released the Poland-based defender who breezed past Anthony Oyono to put in a low cross into the box.

Olunga reacted fast to tap the ball over an onrushing Mbaba to resurrect the country's dwindling hopes.

Substitute Duke Abuya was then left burying his head inside his arms after his close range shot was blocked in the 75th minute.

Jonah Ayunga, who had also come in the second half, had done well to nick the ball off Manga before squaring the ball to Abuya in the box.

It was to prove to be the last chance of note as the Panthers held on for the precious win.

Always a tough task

Looking back to the tie, McCarthy admitted the odds were always stacked against them considering that the rebuilding process has just began.

"They (Gabon) have had more togetherness than we have had...I've only been here for a very short time. There's so much you can try and change but you are never going to get how you want to be in only one week with the team. It was difficult," he said.

His opposite in the dugout, Thierry Mouyouma, said the match presented a different challenge compared to their previous games in Group F.

"I had said before the match that we would try to win the match and if not, we would work to come away with a draw. It was a different kind of game at a different kind of venue considering most of the other teams we have played, have been playing away from home. Today was a different atmosphere where the stadium was packed. Thank you to the Kenyan people for the respect they showed us today and for coming out in their numbers," he said.

Kenya next play Gambia at home in September this year.