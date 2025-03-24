Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda Welcomes De-Escalation Efforts in Eastern DR Congo

Rwanda has welcomed AFC/M23 rebels' announcement regarding the repositioning of its forces from Walikale in support of ongoing peace initiatives, as well as DR Congo's declaration that all offensive operations by FARDC and Wazalendo groups will be halted.

In line with a unilateral ceasefire declared on February 22 and to support peace initiatives aimed at fostering conditions conducive to political dialogue and addressing the root causes of the conflict in eastern DR Congo, the AFC/M23 rebellion announced on Saturday, March 22, that it "decided to reposition its forces from the town of Walikale" in North Kivu Province, which it had seized three days earlier.

The town of Walikale, located about 130 kilometers northwest of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, was seized by the rebels on January 27.

This was the farthest west the rebels had advanced during their rapid campaign this year.

For many years, Walikale has been a stronghold of FDLR, a DR Congo-based terrorist militia founded in the mid-2000s by remnants of the masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

"Rwanda is committed to working with all parties to ensure adherence to commitments, particularly in the context of the Joint EAC-SADC Summit process and other initiatives which pave the way towards a lasting political and security settlement for the region," read a Sunday statement from the Office of the Government Spokesperson.

Rwanda's statement welcoming peace progress in DR Congo came after FARDC acknowledged the AFC/M23's decision to withdraw from Walikale Centre.

FARDC stated that it would refrain from any offensive action against M23 to encourage de-escalation and the continuation of the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

The latest fighting between the Congolese army coalition and M23 rebels started in 2021.

M23 is now part of a larger and continuously growing rebel coalition, Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), created in December 2023.

The rebels have taken control of the key cities of Goma and Bukavu since January.

The Congolese government has recently shown willingness to engage the rebels in direct negotiations.