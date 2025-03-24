Kenya: Former Kisumu Town West MP Rev. Kenn Nyagudi Passes Away After Long Illness

23 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Former Kisumu Town West MP, Rev. Kenn Nyagudi, has passed away after a long illness.

Former Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo announced his death, stating that Nyagudi died on Sunday evening while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital's private wing.

Nyagudi was elected in a 2004 by-election following the death of Joab Omino in January of the same year. He served the remainder of the term but lost the 2007 election to Olago Aluoch.

During his tenure, Kisumu Town West remained intact until the Interim Independent Boundaries Review Commission (IIBRC), led by Andrew Ligale, split it into Kisumu Central and Kisumu West constituencies.

In the 2013 elections, after the adoption of the new constitution, Nyagudi contested the Kisumu Central MP seat but lost to political newcomer Ken Obura.

Following his exit from politics, Nyagudi ventured into business and largely stayed out of the public eye.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.