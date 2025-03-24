Southern Africa: Nandi Ndaitwah Pays Homage to SADC War Heroes

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Sunday honoured the fallen heroes of the Southern African Development Community who fought for the region's freedom and peace.

She said this in commemoration of Southern Africa Liberation Day, observed on 23 March every year to pay tribute to the men and women in the region who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

The day commemorates the battle of Cuito Cuanavale that occurred in Angola's province of Cuando Cubango in 1988 between the Angolan army together with Cuban forces and the military forces of South Africa's apartheid-era government.

"As the SADC region commemorates the Southern Africa Liberation Day, we must honour the brave men and women whose blood sustains our freedom and the peace we enjoy today. As we celebrate this day, let us remember the bravery of the People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (Fapla), the Cuban internationalist forces and the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) under Swapo, Zanu-PF, the ANC, Frelimo and others who participated in the struggle against the apartheid regime and led to the liberation of Namibia, South Africa and the whole of southern Africa," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement.

She urged Namibians to jealously guard their freedom and the peace the nation enjoys.

The new head of state also reaffirmed Namibia's commitment to working alongside fellow SADC countries to advance their shared developmental aspirations for the benefit of current and future generations.

"As a united region, let us forge ahead with renewed determination and commitment to advocate for the mutual developmental interest of the region and its people. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Namibia, I wish the SADC family a happy Southern Africa Liberation Day," the president remarked.