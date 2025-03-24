Uganda: Bodies of Four Kenyans Killed in Karamoja Car Crash Repatriated

Bodies of four Kenyans who died in a tragic car accident on the Napak-Moroto road have been repatriated to Kenya.

The accident involved a delegation from the West Pokot County, which was on a 10-day tour in Uganda.

According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle registered KCA 344F, accompanying Pokot South MP David Pkosing.

Two people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries after being rushed to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital. The only survivor, 55-year-old Martin Komongiro, is receiving medical care.

The deceased have been identified as Philemon Lotudo, who previously contested for the Kapenguria parliamentary seat, Jackson Kariwoi, a former Chief Officer in the West Pokot County Government, Elijah Lopuke, a local politician, and Ben Plimo, the driver.

West Pokot County Commissioner Khaliff Abdullah confirmed that the bodies were transported to Cherangang Mortuary in Kitale, Kenya.

"The repatriation has been completed, and we are coordinating with the families for burial arrangements," he said.

Karamoja Region Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

"Preliminary findings indicate that overspeeding may have been a factor," said Karamoja Police spokesperson Mike Longole.

He urged drivers to adhere to speed limits to prevent similar tragedies.

The accident has sent shockwaves through both Uganda and Kenya, particularly in West Pokot County, where the deceased were well-known figures.

Authorities have promised a thorough investigation to establish the exact cause of the crash.