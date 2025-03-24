Rwanda Maintains 124th Position in Latest FIFA Ranking

Rwanda maintained the 124th position in the world and 31st in Africa in the first Coca cola Fifa World ranking of 2025 released on Sunday, March 23.

Amavubi ended 2024 at the same position as per the last ranking released on December 19. The ranking could, however, drop following Friday's 2-0 loss to Nigeria in Kigali in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The highest ranked team in Africa is Morocco who are 14th in the world.They are followed by Senegal, Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria who makes up the top five.

In the CECAFA zone, Uganda remains the torchbearers where they stand in 88th in the world and 17th in Africa. They are followed by Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan and Rwanda.

Argentina are world No1 again with France, Spain, England, and Brazil completing the top five.