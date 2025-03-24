South Africa: Home Affairs, SIU to Launch Anti-Corruption Forum in Border Management

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, and the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi, will launch the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) in Pretoria on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

According to the statement released on Sunday, this initiative forms a key

part of the intensified and coordinated effort to clamp down on corruption in this sector.

Leaders from the Department of Home Affairs, Border Management Authority (BMA), the National

Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and civil society organisations will attend the launch.

"This significant event will bring together key stakeholders from government, civil society, and law enforcement agencies to discuss strategies for combating corruption in border management and immigration."

The launch of the BMIACF will take place at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) auditorium.