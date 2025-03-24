Zimbabwe: Veteran Journalist Geoff Nyarota Dies

23 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Peter Matika

Veteran Zimbabwean journalist and former editor of the Chronicle and Daily News, Geoffrey Nyarota, has died.

He was aged 74.

Nyarota, who was famous for exposing the Willowgate vehicle scandal involving ministers and top Government officials in 1989, according to reports, succumbed to colon cancer in Mutare.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana, described his death as a loss to the media fraternity.

"Saddened by the loss of Zimbabwean media giant Geoff Nyarota. As a pioneering editor, he left an indelible mark on the country's journalism landscape. His contributions to investigative journalism and robust public discourse will be remembered," he wrote on X.

Zimpapers Group political editor, Ranga Mataire, said Nyarota was a highly esteemed journalist.

"He was highly regarded in the journalism fraternity and an inspiring figure to many young journalists," said Mataire.

