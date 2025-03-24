Nigeria: Document Confirms Socialite Aisha Achimugu Is Under EFCC Probe

The document has countered intense campaign by Aisha Achimugu's camp that the EFCC is not probing her.

A document exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed reports that businesswoman Aisha Achimugu is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The document has also countered intense media campaigns by Ms Achimugu's camp pushing a false narrative that the EFCC is not probing her.

This newspaper earlier reported how Ms Achimugu fled Nigeria after failing to honour an invitation by the EFCC.

However, after the report ran, Ms Achimugu's aide intensified media campaigns denying her ongoing probe by the EFCC.

Several reports in digital and social media quoted unnamed sources as denying her ongoing probe and invitation by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC insiders had told our reporter that Ms Achimugu was summoned to meet investigations 5 March over alleged money laundering and high-profile investment scam.

A letter of investigation obtained by this newspaper has now confirmed that disclosure.

The letter, dated 4 March and signed by Adebayo Adeniyi, EFCC's acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was sent to Ms Achimugu's residential address in Abuja.

"This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative," the letter reads.

"In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head of Investigation, on Wednesday 5th March, 2025 by 10:00 hours prompt," it added.

EFCC obtains arrest warrant

But rather than report to the EFCC as requested by the agency, Mrs Achimugu travelled out of Nigeria, a trip investigators believe was hurriedly arranged to evade interrogation and arrest.

Investigators said Ms Achimugu, an associate of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, left Nigeria either on Thursday 6 March or Friday 7 March.

Following her discreet departure from the country, a top EFCC official told PREMIUM TIMES the agency obtained an arrest warrant preparatory to declaring her wanted.

A week ago, one David Abakpa, who identified himself as Ms Achimugu's aide, launched a media campaign to confuse the public about the EFCC probe of the socialite.

Mr Abakpa, in a widely circulated statement, claimed he was responding to speculations that Ms Achimugu was arrested or being investigated by the EFCC.

The statement confirmed that Ms Achimugu left Nigeria but blamed "unscrupulous elements" for reports revealing the businesswoman's ongoing probe by the EFCC.

That false narrative is still being pushed across legacy and social media by associates of Ms Achimugu even as the EFCC investigation of the allegations against her continues.