Somalia: Somali President Meets African Union Chairperson, Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

23 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today met with African Union (AU) Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in Mogadishu, where they agreed to bolster bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between Somalia and the AU.

During the meeting, President Mohamud commended the African Union's pivotal role in peacekeeping, state-building, and strengthening Somalia's internal security. He particularly acknowledged the courage and sacrifices made by African Union peacekeepers in Somalia, who have been instrumental in supporting the country's stability.

The president emphasized Somalia's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, which continues to threaten civilian lives and the country's development. He also praised the increased regional support for operations against extremist groups.

"Terrorism has no place to hide in Somalia; both our land and people have rejected it. With God's help, we will succeed in eliminating it from our country and put an end to the violence, destruction, and suffering it inflicts on the Somali people," President Mohamud said.

The two leaders also discussed expanding economic cooperation, government reforms, and regional security efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability. President Mohamud reaffirmed Somalia's determination to play an active role in the African Union's reform process, sharing its experiences in conflict resolution and peacebuilding with other nations across the continent.

