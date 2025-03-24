Egypt Reiterates Firm Rejection of Any Attempts to Displace Palestinians From Gaza

Egypt reiterated its firm and principled stance of categorical and final rejection of any attempt to forcibly or voluntarily displace the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to any place outside of it, especially to Egyptian territories, given that such an action represents the liquidation of the Palestinian cause and "an imminent threat to Egypt's national security," the State Information Service (SIS) announced.

SIS strongly rejected allegations circulated by some media outlets suggesting that Egypt's acceptance of the displacement - which in fact is completely rejected - is linked to economic aid provided to it. "Egypt's foreign policy has never been based on "bargaining" its or the Arab world's highest interests for any form of compensation, under any circumstances," it emphasized. Regarding the Palestinian cause, which lies at the heart of both Egyptian and Arab national security, Egypt's stance has been consistent for over three-quarters of a century, SIS stressed.

"Egypt has maintained a steadfast and principled position that prioritizes national security and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. Egypt has willingly and patiently borne enormous economic and financial burdens as a result - burdens that have never, at any point, compelled it to make any concession, however minor, in terms of its national security or the broader security of the Arab world, nor in regard to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

SIS stated that Egypt has not only maintained its categorical and final rejection of any displacement plan since the onset of the aggression against Gaza - whether through political or diplomatic channels - but has also declared this stance loud and clear from the very beginning of the aggression, as voiced by its political leadership repeatedly. "Egypt holds itself accountable to this position before its people and the entire world."

"This stance aligns with Egypt's national security, the supreme interests of the Arab world, and the Egyptian commitment to protecting the Palestinian cause," it said. It reaffirmed that Egypt's foreign policy is guided by ethics and a total rejection of any form of bargaining influencing its decisions.

(MENA)