Sudan: Nuba Are Trustworthy and Backbone of National Struggle - Al-Burhan

24 March 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed that the Nuba are the backbone of the national struggle, pointing to their valuable contributions to the military and security institutions and their significant role in national development.

During a meeting on Sunday with a delegation of the Nuba Civil Society, Native, and Political Leaderships, headed by Lt. Gen. Daniel Kodi, Al-Burhan said that the Nuba are trustworthy and have a true sense of belonging and loyalty to Sudan. He pledged to fulfill all the demands presented by the delegation for the development and stability of the citizens of South Kordofan.

The Delegation's Spokesperson, Dr. Ali Moamen said, in a press statement, that the meeting came within the framework of the Nuba leaderships' and people's support for the Battle of Dignity, affirming their strong and steadfast support for the armed forces to protect the homeland and vanquish the brutal rebel militia. He explained that the meeting addressed the situation in South Kordofan State, particularly the security situation, pointing to the necessity of opening the Al Obeid-Delling-Kadogli road via the Sayyad Mobile Forces, noting the importance of this road for the people of South Kordofan, particularly that the agricultural season is just around the corner.

Dr. Ali Moamen said that the meeting also touched on the importance of arming the popular resistance in South Kordofan to confront the alliance between the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by the rebel Abdelaziz al-Hilu, and the terrorist of al-Dagalo militia. He stressed that this alliance is not acceptable to the citizens of South Kordofan, considering it an alliance against human values and casting doubt on the SPLM's claims that it is fighting for the margins. He added that the meeting also touched on the need to support the Nuba Mountains Agricultural Corporation, as it is a national and patriotic production institution that has a significant impact on the development and stability process for the citizens of South Kordofan. He said that the delegation also discussed the issue of the return of the displaced people who were deported from the town of Lagawa to Kadugli and Dilling due to rebel attacks, and working to provide aid and support to them.

