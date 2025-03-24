South Africa: Key Witness Returns to Court in the Joshlin Smith Trial - South African News Briefs - March 24, 2025

Key Witness Under Cross-Examination in Joshlin Smith Kidnapping Case

As the third week of the kidnapping trial of six-year-old Joshlin Smith begins, the defence team continues cross-examining witnesses, reports IOL. Last week, key testimony came from state witness Laurentia Lombaard, a former co-accused, who revealed that Joshlin's mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, allegedly planned to sell her children for R20,000. Lombaard testified that she saw Kelly take Joshlin to a car and overheard discussions about selling the child, though her credibility was questioned due to inconsistencies and her admission of lying to police while under the influence of drugs. Other witnesses, including Kelly's sister, Mickeyla Daniels, and Paulina Tshosa, provided further details about Kelly's alleged intentions and suspicious behavior. The trial, held at the White City Multipurpose Centre, will resume with the cross-examination of Lombaard and the testimony of Colonel Morris, who will examine the authenticity of evidence involving the accused.

Power Utililty Eskom Syncs Kusile Unit 6 to Grid



Eskom has taken a significant step toward completing one of South Africa's largest infrastructure projects by synchronizing Unit 6 of the Kusile Power Station to the national grid, reports IOL. Once fully operational, Kusile will contribute 4,800MW, making it the country's largest power project and, alongside its sister station Medupi, will mark the near-completion of South Africa's new-build power stations. Kusile is also the first on the continent to use Wet Flue Gas Desulphurisation technology, reducing emissions and meeting global air quality standards. Eskom executives highlighted the milestone as critical to stabilizing the grid, reducing load shedding, and supporting economic growth. Unit 6 will undergo six months of testing and optimization before its 800MW capacity is officially added to the grid in the second half of 2025, reinforcing efforts toward a more reliable and sustainable energy future.

Johannesburg Couple on Trial for Child Pornography

The trial of Darry Wilken, 35, and Tiona Moodley, 25, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, money laundering, and contravention of the Drug Trafficking Act, is set to begin at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg, reports SABC News. The couple, arrested in January following an FBI-led investigation that uncovered an estimated 10 million videos and images of child sexual exploitation material, were denied bail last month. The state claims to have overwhelming evidence against them, while their defense argues that the case has been unnecessarily delayed, as they were prepared to proceed to trial earlier than the scheduled date.

