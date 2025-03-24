Kenya: Ruto Backs Cross-Car Project to Boost Local Motorsport Talent

Nairobi — President William Ruto has welcomed the Cross-Car Project, an initiative aimed at developing young motorsport talent in Kenya through local car manufacturing.

Supported by the FIA, WRC Promoter, and ASN, the project will collaborate with technical training colleges to produce cross-cars locally, creating new opportunities for aspiring drivers and technicians.

"This initiative will plant a seed for the future of motorsport, engaging trainees as young as 8 years old," Ruto said.

The Ministry of Sports, through the Motorsports Academy, will oversee the program, ensuring it provides resources and training to nurture the next generation of drivers and engineers.