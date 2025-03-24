Sudan: Al-Burhan - the End of the Martyrs Path Is to Cleanse Sudan From Thugs and Traitors

22 March 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Gadarif — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said that Farouk Al-Zahir and his fellow martyrs who passed away Friday morning are part of a long queue of martyrs who sacrifice their lives before this war and at its beginning, and that their approach will continue.

He said, "We will all continue on this path," adding, "This path has a known goal, which is to cleanse the country of these thugs and traitors."

Al-Burhan said, during a funeral service for the martyr Farouk Al-Zahir, a director on national television, in his hometown of Al-Gadarif on Friday evening, "We thank Allah that these days the forces have achieved the victories that culminated today (Friday) with the liberation of the palace." He added that soon the people will see the fruits of the sacrifices of these heroes, ensuring that Sudan is free and clean of any rebellion and anyone who wishes harm to this people.

